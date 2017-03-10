Town of Pound Concerned Over Sex Offe...

Town of Pound Concerned Over Sex Offender Placement

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper

Numerous Town of Pound residents, including Town Chair Jerry Heroux, are upset about plans by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to move at least one, and possibly two, persons convicted of violent sex offenses against children into a residence at N2691 W. 7th Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peshtigo Times Wisconsin Community Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb 1 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan 30 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC