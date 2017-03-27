'This rain just hides the tears': After shooting rampage kills 4, Wisconsin mourns
People attend a candlelight vigil in Weston Wis., to mourn those affected by the deadly shootings in the area on March 22. When the shooting rampage that shocked central Wisconsin last week was finally over, a lone gunman killed four people across a cluster of three small towns, police said, and turned a bank, a law office and an apartment complex into devastating crime scenes. At each location died community members who knew or had tried to protect the intended target of the gunman's rage - his 41-year-old estranged wife.
