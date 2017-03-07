The Growlers to bring 'Beach Goth' vi...

The Growlers to bring 'Beach Goth' vibes to Madison

The Growlers are devoted to their craft and love sharing it with others. The "Beach Goth" band, based in Costa Mesa, California will make the trek to Wisconsin next week as part of their 2017 tour, and after their first real break from touring, Brooks Nielsen, Matt Taylor and Kyle Straka are back on the road, seasoned and ready for bigger shows.

