Tests find E. coli in Humboldt stream after manure spill
New test results confirm elevated E. coli levels in a stream in Humboldt where thousands of gallons of manure spilled last week. DNR officials told us last week that human error led to the 100,000 gallon manure spill after an employee on a farm left a valve open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
