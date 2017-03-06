Stockbridge-Munsee tribe says it won'...

Stockbridge-Munsee tribe says it won't make casino payment

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A Wisconsin Indian tribe is threatening to withhold nearly $1 million in casino payments to the state because of a dispute with the expansion of another tribe's gambling operation in northern Wisconsin. Stockbridge-Munsee President Shannon Holsey notified Gov. Scott Walker in a letter Monday about the tribe's intent to withhold a $923,000 payment to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies 6 hr BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC