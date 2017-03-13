State Senate panel votes for Wisconsin Veterans secretary
A Wisconsin state Senate committee has voted to approve Gov. Scott Walker's pick as head of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The Senate Transportation and Veterans Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend confirmation of Dan Zimmerman to head the department.
