State Fair announces "Surf and Soul," Alan Jackson and Disney star as headliners
The Wisconsin State Fair saw Summerfest announce The Chainsmokers as its latest American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner earlier this week and raised it three headliner announcements, with the Beach Boys/Temptations, Alan Jackson and Sabrina Carpenter all headed to the Main Stage. On Aug. 6, two legendary groups the Beach Boys and the Temptations will bring their new "Surf & Soul" tour to the State Fair Main Stage.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|34 min
|slick willie expl...
|147
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
