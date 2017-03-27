State Fair announces "Surf and Soul," Alan Jackson and Disney star as headliners

The Wisconsin State Fair saw Summerfest announce The Chainsmokers as its latest American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner earlier this week and raised it three headliner announcements, with the Beach Boys/Temptations, Alan Jackson and Sabrina Carpenter all headed to the Main Stage. On Aug. 6, two legendary groups the Beach Boys and the Temptations will bring their new "Surf & Soul" tour to the State Fair Main Stage.

