Spoliation of Truck Evidence Precludes Plaintiffs' Use of That...

In Below v. Yokohama Tire Corp., No. 15-cv-529 , Wisconsin District Judge William M. Conley, deciding on several pre-trial motions, granted the defendants' motion for relief due to spoliation of evidence for failing to preserve the truck involved in a crash, stating that "defendants persuasively argue that the absence of this evidence should at minimum preclude plaintiffs from using it as a sword, even if defendants cannot use it as a shield."

