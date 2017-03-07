Severe thunderstorm warning issued fo...

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southeast Wisconsin including...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin... Eastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin... Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 115 AM CST * At 1227 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Merton to near Hebron, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies 20 hr BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC