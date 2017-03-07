Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southeast Wisconsin including...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin... Eastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin... Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 115 AM CST * At 1227 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Merton to near Hebron, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

