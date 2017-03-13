Rogue booze retailer fined $2,000, loses license one month for opening Sunday
Minneapolis on Monday slapped longtime liquor store owner Jim Surdyk with a fine and targeted license suspension for opening on Sunday to get a jump on the new state law that allows Sunday sales. The Minneapolis license division slapped Jim Surdyk with a $2,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension for not waiting until the new state law takes effect to begin selling on Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Sun
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC