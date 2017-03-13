Rogue booze retailer fined $2,000, lo...

Rogue booze retailer fined $2,000, loses license one month for opening Sunday

21 hrs ago Read more: Business North

Minneapolis on Monday slapped longtime liquor store owner Jim Surdyk with a fine and targeted license suspension for opening on Sunday to get a jump on the new state law that allows Sunday sales. The Minneapolis license division slapped Jim Surdyk with a $2,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension for not waiting until the new state law takes effect to begin selling on Sundays.

