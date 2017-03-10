Risk & reward: Stopping a cancer drug to see if you're cured
In this Jan. 31, 2017 photo, Rick and Nina Schmidt sit at the table of their home in Hartland, Wis. Nina Schlidt was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2009 and had to take drugs to control it for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC