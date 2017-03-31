Republican draft bills target local school referendums
Republican lawmakers who say school districts ask taxpayers for too much additional funding are seeking to rein in school referendums in a package of bills circulated this week. But critics say the measures make it hard for schools to keep up with the rising costs of educating students and diminish local control, the Wisconsin State Journal reports .
