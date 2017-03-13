Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wisconsin primary
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wisconsin primary. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Dozens of 17-year-olds voted illegally across Wisconsin during last spring's intense presidential primary, apparently wrongly believing they could cast ballots if they turned 18 ahead of the November general election, according to a new state report. Wisconsin Elections Commission staff examined voter fraud referrals municipal clerks said they made to prosecutors following the 2016 spring primary and general elections.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,384
#1 16 hrs ago
...apparently wrongly believing they could cast ballots if they turned 18 ahead of the November general election...
I call BS. They knew perfectly well what they were doing and are trying to play dumb after the fact.
Anyone want to bet they were all Bernie supporters?
