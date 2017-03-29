Public invited to annual iron pour at...

Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/29/public-invited-annual-iron-pour-wisconsin-makers-whitewater/99540500/ Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Participants will be provided a square-shaped "scratch" mold that they can personalize with their own design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 2 min True Judment 126
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15) Mar 21 AAA 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons... Mar 13 BHM5267 1
News Capital City Sunday Mar 12 HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Mar 10 Alien Touch 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC