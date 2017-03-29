Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater
Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/29/public-invited-annual-iron-pour-wisconsin-makers-whitewater/99540500/ Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Participants will be provided a square-shaped "scratch" mold that they can personalize with their own design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|2 min
|True Judment
|126
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC