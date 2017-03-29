Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Public invited to annual iron pour at Wisconsin Makers in Whitewater Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://www.lakecountrynow.com/story/news/local/jefferson-county-living/2017/03/29/public-invited-annual-iron-pour-wisconsin-makers-whitewater/99540500/ Wisconsin Makers Inc., a regional community makerspace in Whitewater, has invited the public to participate in its second annual iron pour Saturday, April 1. Participants will be provided a square-shaped "scratch" mold that they can personalize with their own design.

