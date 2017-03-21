Plea for Blood at Wisconsin Blood Center

Plea for Blood at Wisconsin Blood Center

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Fay Spano is the Director of Public Relations and says despite being dangerously low on "O" negative blood, they are actually experiencing a shortage across the board. "Anyone with any blood type, we're really encouraging people to schedule an appointment.

