Plea for Blood at Wisconsin Blood Center Monday, March 20
Fay Spano is the Director of Public Relations and says despite being dangerously low on "O" negative blood, they are actually experiencing a shortage across the board. "Anyone with any blood type, we're really encouraging people to schedule an appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC