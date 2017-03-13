OUI? Cheese whiz! Rush hour melted

Crews unload cheese from the overturned truck on a Southeast Expressway exit near Milton early Thursday morning, March 16, 2016. A Lynn man hauling 19 tons of cheese was driving drunk when he crashed his tractor-trailer early yesterday on the Southeast Expressway, tying up traffic through the morning commute with his truck and his load spread across the roadway, state police said.

