OUI? Cheese whiz! Rush hour melted
Crews unload cheese from the overturned truck on a Southeast Expressway exit near Milton early Thursday morning, March 16, 2016. A Lynn man hauling 19 tons of cheese was driving drunk when he crashed his tractor-trailer early yesterday on the Southeast Expressway, tying up traffic through the morning commute with his truck and his load spread across the roadway, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Thu
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|vocal local
|31
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC