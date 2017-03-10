Orion Energy Systems Wins Wisconsin Manufacturer Of The Year Market Adaptability Award
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. , a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient LED retrofit lighting platforms was honored with the 29th Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Market Adaptability award during an event at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisc., Thursday night. Orion was nominated by Wisconsin-based M3 Insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC