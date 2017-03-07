NY, Wisconsin Jewish Centers Evacuated After Threats
A criminal complaint says Thompson started making threats January 28 with an email to the Jewish History Museum in NY written from an account that made it appear as if it were being sent by an ex-girlfriend. The evacuation of members and staff was ordered shortly before 6 a.m., the local ABC affiliate 13WHAM reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC