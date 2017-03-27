NWTC Offering Free Tax Services
For a sixth straight year, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College accounting students are taking part in the IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program. While VITA gives students real world experience preparing state and federal tax returns, NWTC Accounting Instructor Theresa Grover says it also offers free tax help to individuals and families with a household income under $60,000.
