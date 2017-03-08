New Wisconsin deer metrics system pla...

New Wisconsin deer metrics system places important data at your fingertips

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: State of Wisconsin

A new deer metrics system provides a unique opportunity for people to take a detailed look at how County Deer Advisory Councils and the Department of Natural Resources work together with the public to manage Wisconsin's deer herd. "DNR staff created a system that provides the public and County Deer Advisory Councils with a fast and easy method of learning about their deer management unit and the factors that influence management decisions," said Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mon BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC