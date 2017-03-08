New Wisconsin deer metrics system places important data at your fingertips

A new deer metrics system provides a unique opportunity for people to take a detailed look at how County Deer Advisory Councils and the Department of Natural Resources work together with the public to manage Wisconsin's deer herd. "DNR staff created a system that provides the public and County Deer Advisory Councils with a fast and easy method of learning about their deer management unit and the factors that influence management decisions," said Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist.

