New Wisconsin deer metrics system places important data at your fingertips
A new deer metrics system provides a unique opportunity for people to take a detailed look at how County Deer Advisory Councils and the Department of Natural Resources work together with the public to manage Wisconsin's deer herd. "DNR staff created a system that provides the public and County Deer Advisory Councils with a fast and easy method of learning about their deer management unit and the factors that influence management decisions," said Kevin Wallenfang, DNR deer and elk ecologist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC