New Marquette Poll finds Trump, ACA repeal both unpopular in Wisconsin
Only 41 percent of Wisconsin's registered voters approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing and 60 percent want to keep the Affordable Care Act or make improvements to it instead of repealing it, according to the first Marquette Law School Poll of 2017. 47 percent of registered voters surveyed March 13-16 disapprove of the job President Trump is doing, with 11 percent saying they don't know or don't have an opinion.
