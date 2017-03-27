Nature Nut: Finding 'Winter' in Florida

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ032>034- 041>044-053>055-061-262000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon- Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 1202 PM CDT Sun Mar 26 2017 ...Patchy Areas of Dense Fog This Afternoon... Patchy areas of dense fog will persist into the early afternoon.

