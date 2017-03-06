Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin

In this Feb. 27, 2017, photo, wheels of Grand Cru Surchoix cheese sit on spruce planks to age for nine months at the Emmi Roth USA production plant in Monroe, Wis. The company won the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2016 for the cheese and since then has seen an increase in sales of the cheese.

