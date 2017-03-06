Nation's best cheesemakers out to prove it in Wisconsin
In this Feb. 27, 2017, photo, wheels of Grand Cru Surchoix cheese sit on spruce planks to age for nine months at the Emmi Roth USA production plant in Monroe, Wis. The company won the World Championship Cheese Contest in 2016 for the cheese and since then has seen an increase in sales of the cheese.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mon
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
