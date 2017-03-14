The Congressional Budget Office report showing 14 million fewer Americans would have health insurance next year, but that $337 billion would be saved as a result of the American Health Care Act is prompting a wide range of responses in Wisconsin. Bobby Peterson, executive director of ABC For Health - a group that advocates for and helps low-income people find affordable health insurance - calls the CBO's projected coverage losses "staggering."

