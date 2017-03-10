Miss Wisconsin reads to Southport Elementary students
Wearing her jeweled crown, Miss Wisconsin, from the Green Bay region, started the first one-hour session with children from kindergarten, first and second grades offering them a choice of two Dr. Seuss books. The youthful audience of approximately 235 students chose Green Eggs and Ham.
