Meeting to explain Highway 45 reconstruction project

12 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

An open house to discuss the upcoming Highway 45 project will take place 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St. During the open house, hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, residents can learn about plans to improve Highway 45 from the state line to Highway 50. The project includes: - Addition of bike/pedestrian accommodations north of 86th Street, including expansion of shoulder for bike accommodations and addition of curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

