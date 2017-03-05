Life On Pause: Barron family awaits C...

Life On Pause: Barron family awaits CBD oil approval to help with daughter's epilepsy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The days of dancing, singing and silliness are diminishing for soon-to-be 12-year-old Destany Hanson of Barron, Wisconsin. Her family is hopeful better days are ahead but, for them, that means the passing of Assembly Bill 49 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC