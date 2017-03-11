Lawmakers reintroduce bill to make WE...

Lawmakers reintroduce bill to make WEDC fraud a felony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKOW-TV

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the bill would make defrauding the state's flagship job-creation agency a Class E felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision and a $50,000 fine, or both. Offenders and their companies would also be ineligible for agency benefits for seven years and could be liable for damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Capital City Sunday 7 hr HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Fri Alien Touch 1
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb '17 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb '17 Jo Ann 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC