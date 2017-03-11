Lawmakers reintroduce bill to make WEDC fraud a felony
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the bill would make defrauding the state's flagship job-creation agency a Class E felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision and a $50,000 fine, or both. Offenders and their companies would also be ineligible for agency benefits for seven years and could be liable for damages.
