Lawmakers hope hemp legalization will boost state economy

A group of Wisconsin legislators are working to pass a bill that would legalize the production of industrial hemp, a form of cannabis used in paper, food, textiles, medicine and construction materials. State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum, the authors of the bipartisan bill , said the reintroduction of industrial hemp to Wisconsin "will do wonders " for the state's economy and farmers.

