Lawmakers hope hemp legalization will boost state economy
A group of Wisconsin legislators are working to pass a bill that would legalize the production of industrial hemp, a form of cannabis used in paper, food, textiles, medicine and construction materials. State Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Rep. Jesse Kremer, R-Kewaskum, the authors of the bipartisan bill , said the reintroduction of industrial hemp to Wisconsin "will do wonders " for the state's economy and farmers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|23 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Sun
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC