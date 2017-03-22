Lawmakers go back to drawing board to...

Lawmakers go back to drawing board to deter Wisconsin school shooting threats

Despite Governor Walker signing a bill designed to deter threats of school violence just one year ago, Wisconsin lawmakers find themselves going back to the drawing board to close a major loophole that legislation apparently failed to address. 27 News has reported on numerous arrests of people who threatened to shoot up classrooms in school districts across our viewing area - with one incident in Reedsburg in 2014 and another in Watertown in 2016.

