Kind won't run for governor

Kind won't run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The La Crosse Democrat said in a statement Friday that he's been encouraged to run by many people during his travels around the state. "I am extremely humbled and appreciative of their trust, confidence, and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Capital City Sunday 14 hr HELP KIDS with DR... 1
News Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement... Fri Alien Touch 1
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb '17 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb '17 Jo Ann 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC