It's a Wisconsin sweep at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano was named the winner Thursday night of the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay. A full wheel and wedges of the Antigo-made cheese were for sale Thursday at Metcalfe's Market at the Hilldale Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies
|Mar 6
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb '17
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb '17
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC