It's a Wisconsin sweep at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

10 hrs ago

Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano was named the winner Thursday night of the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay. A full wheel and wedges of the Antigo-made cheese were for sale Thursday at Metcalfe's Market at the Hilldale Shopping Center.

