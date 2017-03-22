Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
There are 1 comment on the The Times story from 5 hrs ago, titled Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras.
Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to replace guards in watchtowers with closed-circuit cameras at nearly two dozen lower-security Illinois prisons, an effort to cut expenses for a cash-strapped state that has gone two years without a budget. The administration is projecting $4 million in annual savings through reduced overtime pay and "more efficient management strategies," Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis told The Associated Press.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
I had to look twice at that headline.
Anytime you see the words Illinois, Governor, and prison in the same sentence.....
