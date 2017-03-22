Illinois governor seeks prison tower ...

Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras

There are 1 comment on the The Times story from 5 hrs ago, titled Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras. In it, The Times reports that:

Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to replace guards in watchtowers with closed-circuit cameras at nearly two dozen lower-security Illinois prisons, an effort to cut expenses for a cash-strapped state that has gone two years without a budget. The administration is projecting $4 million in annual savings through reduced overtime pay and "more efficient management strategies," Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis told The Associated Press.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,437

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 4 hrs ago
I had to look twice at that headline.

Anytime you see the words Illinois, Governor, and prison in the same sentence.....
Chicago, IL

