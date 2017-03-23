Houdini's draw for Appleton no illusion
Appleton is more than happy to embrace the internationally known illusionist as one of its own and weave him into the local lore and culture, the Post-Crescent reported. Houdini Plaza is the very heart of downtown Appleton , and it's the center of activity for the city's signature community events, like Mile of Music and Octoberfest.
