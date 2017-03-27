Holtz trails Evers in fundraising in Wisconsin schools race
State schools Superintendent Tony Evers raised 2 1/2 times as much money as challenger Lowell Holtz in the final reporting period before the April 4 election, even though Holtz received donations from deep-pocketed conservatives and Republican Party chapters across Wisconsin. The race is officially nonpartisan, but Holtz has embraced conservatives while Evers has won the backing of Democrats, teachers unions and other liberal-leaning interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|10 hr
|Chilli J
|117
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC