Holtz trails Evers in fundraising in Wisconsin schools race

State schools Superintendent Tony Evers raised 2 1/2 times as much money as challenger Lowell Holtz in the final reporting period before the April 4 election, even though Holtz received donations from deep-pocketed conservatives and Republican Party chapters across Wisconsin. The race is officially nonpartisan, but Holtz has embraced conservatives while Evers has won the backing of Democrats, teachers unions and other liberal-leaning interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.