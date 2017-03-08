High Toll for Power Loss from Wind

High Toll for Power Loss from Wind

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Wisconsin Public Service spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski tells WAOW Newsline 9 that this wind storm has affected residents all across central Wisconsin. "Stevens Point, Waupaca, all the way up through Antigo, Merrill, Rhinelander, Eagle River, to Minocqua, the whole service area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dairy farms fear Trump's immigration policies Mar 6 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac... Feb 18 Sean Spicer 4
News Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Feb 13 vocal local 31
read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!! Feb 6 Nipples6280 1
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
News Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ... Feb '17 BHM5267 1
News Wisconsin union membership continues to fall Jan '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC