Here's how one UW alumna plans to save Africa's biodiversity from climate change
Specifically, Anthony talked about her work as it involves the Central Africa Biodiversity Alliance, an organization that seeks to take preventative steps in the fight against climate change in Cameroon, Nigeria and Gabon. As environmental issues become increasingly challenged at the federal level, experts at the University of Wisconsin are continually looking for But CABA's primary focus is on proactive responses for helping animals, Anthony said, as 30 percent of animals in the affected regions could be at risk for extinction if temperatures continue to rise.
