Hearing set on Sheridan Road fixes

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed rehabilitation of Sheridan Road, from 91st Street to 85th Street, and safety improvements to the intersection of Sheridan Road and 91st Street. The meeting will take place Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

