Haribo, German gummy bear make,r building first North American factory in Wisconsin

In what will be its first North American factory, a German candy maker plans to build a $242 million facility in Pleasant Prairie that will employ 400 people. Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday hailed the move by Haribo coupled with the recent opening of a cardboard box factory employing 120 workers in Beloit, a Mills Fleet Farm distribution center employing 325 workers in Chippewa Falls and Thursday's news that the state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in February as signs the state's economy is getting sweeter.

