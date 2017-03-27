Handwritten Bob Dylan ode to Wisconsin up for auction

A handwritten ode to Wisconsin - with references to Milwaukee, Madison and Wauwatosa - penned by a 20-year-old Bob Dylan will be auctioned in Los Angeles on Thursday. The sheet of paper, with writing on both sides, is billed as a "Draft Song About Wisconsin, Where Dylan Spent Summers as a Youth," by Nate D. Sanders Auctions , which specializes in "fine autographs and memorabilia."

