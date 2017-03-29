Handwritten Bob Dylan ode to Wisconsin up for auction
Handwritten Bob Dylan ode to Wisconsin up for auction The lyrics, written when Dylan was 20, focuses on places he visited as a youth. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzJrOF In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Bob Dylan accepts the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year award at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year show in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Mon
|Chilli J
|117
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
