Groups against domestic violence address President's budget proposal

President Trump's framework for his proposed 2018 budget includes cuts that could impact program that serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, such as the Violence Against Women Act, and the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act. On Tuesday End Domestic Abuse WI and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault held a joint news conference to call attention to what they say is the need to protect state and federal level violence prevention programming.

