Gov. Walker embraces government sunshine, but it's cloudy in Minnesota
Sunshine Week, the annual celebration of open government and the First Amendment , was heralded by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker with a March 8 proclamation and executive order designed to make state agencies share more information with the public. Walker, a Republican, ordered agencies to report how many record requests they receive and put frequently requested records online.
