GOP targets Baldwin over Wisconsin VA scandal
The party unveiled its digital ad campaign - the first of the 2018 cycle - which criticizes Baldwin for her handling of the opioid overprescription scandal at the Tomah VA. "Tammy Baldwin and her Democrat friends failed Wisconsin veterans," reads the ad, which will run on Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms.
