GOP bill would penalize Wisconsin municipalities that don't enforce federal immigration laws
A Republican state lawmaker wants to make sure all local governments in the state enforce federal immigration laws or face a possible financial penalty. That could have a major impact on Dane County and the City of Madison, where officials have gone out of their way to reassure the immigrant community they have nothing to fear from them, unless they are committing other crimes.
