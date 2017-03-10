Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11,...

Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11, 32 stores to close

Read more: WAOW

In a statement Friday, Gander Mountain says it experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of online shopping. As a result of the company's strategic review, 32 under performing retail locations will begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.

