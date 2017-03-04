Former Wisconsin governor's book focu...

Former Wisconsin governor's book focuses on Alzheimer's

Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber is on a mission to help caregivers avoid the pitfalls that come with caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease. that Schreiber has written a book, which chronicles his journey caring for his wife, called "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver."

