Former UW professor's lifetime dedication to science earns her honorary degree
After studying for several years and spending time as a national administrator, Cora Marrett's appreciation for her University of Wisconsin experience is still strong and reflected by the honorary degree she will receive from the university in May. UW College of Letters and Science announced March 7 in a news release Marrett will be awarded an honorary degree for her work on science educational policy. Marrett said UW faculty are not usually granted this kind of distinction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Mon
|Chilli J
|117
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Convicted rapist Ralph Armstrong. Did He get aw... (May '15)
|Mar 21
|AAA
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Report: 17-year-olds voted illegally in Wiscons...
|Mar 13
|BHM5267
|1
|Capital City Sunday
|Mar 12
|HELP KIDS with DR...
|1
|Milwaukee sheriff seeks immigration enforcement...
|Mar 10
|Alien Touch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC