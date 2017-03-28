Former UW professor's lifetime dedica...

Former UW professor's lifetime dedication to science earns her honorary degree

After studying for several years and spending time as a national administrator, Cora Marrett's appreciation for her University of Wisconsin experience is still strong and reflected by the honorary degree she will receive from the university in May. UW College of Letters and Science announced March 7 in a news release Marrett will be awarded an honorary degree for her work on science educational policy. Marrett said UW faculty are not usually granted this kind of distinction.

