Fire victims were retired doctor and wife, who was a nurse

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-032-033- 041-053>055-061-011800- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, La Crosse, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 1024 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2017 ...Wet to Snow Covered And Slippery Roads Continue Late This Morning... As of 1015 am, the band of moderate to occasionally heavy snow, with snowfall rates of 1/2 to 1 inch per hour, was mainly over central into north central Wisconsin.

