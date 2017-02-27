Fire victims were retired doctor and wife, who was a nurse
IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-032-033- 041-053>055-061-011800- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, La Crosse, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 1024 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2017 ...Wet to Snow Covered And Slippery Roads Continue Late This Morning... As of 1015 am, the band of moderate to occasionally heavy snow, with snowfall rates of 1/2 to 1 inch per hour, was mainly over central into north central Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin students demand free tuition for blac...
|Feb 18
|Sean Spicer
|4
|Six Wolves Found Dead in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Feb 13
|vocal local
|31
|read this if you're looking for a kinky woman!!
|Feb 6
|Nipples6280
|1
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|Can A Liberal Talk Station Survive In Trumpa s ...
|Feb 1
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin union membership continues to fall
|Jan 30
|BHM5267
|1
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC